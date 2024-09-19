Grimaldi acquires majority stake in Greece's Heraklion Port

The acquisition of a majority stake of the capital of HPA by the Grimaldi Group followed a tender conducted by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), a member company of Growthfund, the National Fund of Greece. HRADF manages the program of privatisation of ports and other public assets in Greece.

HRADF retains 33 per cent of the share capital of the authority, and Grimaldi will operate as its new strategic partner in managing the port.