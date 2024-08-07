Grant funding totalling US$5 million to support maritime infrastructure projects in Michigan
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced the recipients for the 2024 Michigan Maritime and Port Facility Assistance Grant Program that will invest US$5 million toward maritime projects including port upgrades and dredging works across the state.
The five projects that were competitively selected will make strategic investments in Michigan’s maritime system to help strengthen the state's economic competitiveness, reduce the cost of freight transportation, improve reliability, and mitigate the impact of freight movement on the environment.
Signed into law in 2022 creating the Maritime and Port Facility Assistance Grant Program, MDOT's Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget included a one-time appropriation of US$5 million for the program.
The selected infrastructure projects are listed below:
The Port of Monroe will receive US$1.5 million for the construction of a Ro-Ro dock capable of accommodating any Seaway-size vessel importing and exporting diverse and oversize/overweight cargoes.
The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority will receive US$1.5 million to acquire a marine terminal and develop the Detroit-Wayne Mobility Innovation Terminal (DW-MIT) to spur zero-carbon, innovative, intermodal cargo and freight solutions.
Verplank Dock Company of Ferrysburg will receive US$1 million to undertake excavation of dredged material at a confined disposal facility (CDF) for beneficial reuse using an established innovative model.
The City of Cheboygan will receive US$500,000 for the expansion and acquisition of motor fuel supply for northern Michigan by adding a petroleum storage tank at the Cheboygan marine terminal.
The City of Sault Ste. Marie will receive US$500,000 for providing safety and security to the cargo area and other enhancements at the Carbide Dock.