Grant funding totalling US$5 million to support maritime infrastructure projects in Michigan

The five projects that were competitively selected will make strategic investments in Michigan’s maritime system to help strengthen the state's economic competitiveness, reduce the cost of freight transportation, improve reliability, and mitigate the impact of freight movement on the environment.

Signed into law in 2022 creating the Maritime and Port Facility Assistance Grant Program, MDOT's Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget included a one-time appropriation of US$5 million for the program.