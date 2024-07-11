Germany's Duisburg Port begins handling Ukrainian grain exports

Ukraine has begun coursing its transshipments of grain exports through the German port of Duisburg in the wake of recent attacks by Russian forces on the Port of Odessa. A new scheme has been established with German company Rhenus Port Logistics Rhein-Ruhr providing weatherproof terminal space and associated equipment for Ukrainian maize and other grain cargo.

The new scheme was implemented by Ukraine after the Port of Odessa was targeted by repeated strikes. The most recent attack on Wednesday, July 10, reportedly left two people dead and a third injured.