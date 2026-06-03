Georgia seeks study on Savannah harbor upgrades

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) issued a letter of intent on June 2 to Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Adam Telle, detailing plans to start a Savannah harbour modification feasibility study.

Working in partnership with the US Army Corps of Engineers, the state agency intends to evaluate deepening the channel and adding passing lanes for simultaneous, two-way ship traffic.

Georgia Ports President and Chief Executive Officer, Griff Lynch, stated that the channel needs to be expanded to better accommodate the largest ships currently serving Savannah and to prepare for even larger vessels expected by the authority to serve the US East Coast.