Galveston LNG Bunker Port selects EPC contractor for terminal construction project

Galveston LNG Bunker Port (GLBP) has selected NV5 LNG Engineering Services as EPC contractor to build its new LNG terminal at Shoal Point in Texas City, Texas.

GLBP said that the terminal will provide bunker fuel for ships in the greater Houston-Galveston region.

Located on the Texas City Ship Channel in the Texas City industrial area, the GLBP facility will serve as a platform to supply conventional LNG, renewable LNG and synthetic e-LNG by fuel barge to LNG-fuelled vessels.