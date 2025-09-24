Galveston LNG Bunker Port selects EPC contractor for terminal construction project

Galveston LNG Bunker Port (GLBP) has selected NV5 LNG Engineering Services as EPC contractor to build its new LNG terminal at Shoal Point in Texas City, Texas.
GLBP said that the terminal will provide bunker fuel for ships in the greater Houston-Galveston region.
Located on the Texas City Ship Channel in the Texas City industrial area, the GLBP facility will serve as a platform to supply conventional LNG, renewable LNG and synthetic e-LNG by fuel barge to LNG-fuelled vessels.
GLBP said that the facility will be optimally located to serve major ports, including Port Houston, the Port of Galveston and the Port of Texas City. It is projected to come online in 2028 as the US Gulf Coast’s first dedicated LNG liquefaction facility for marine bunkering.
"The terminal can play a pivotal role in diversifying the region’s energy mix, enhancing new marine fuel supply resilience, and delivering cleaner-burning fuel to the maritime industry," said Peter Dirksen, Vice President of NV5 LNG.