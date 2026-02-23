Fujairah marine fuel sales hit four-month high in January

Sales of marine fuel at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah port started 2026 on a stronger note, with January volumes logging a four-month high, data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) showed.

January bunker sales totalled 635,835 cubic metres (about 630,000 tonnes), up 6.1 per cent from December and comparing 1.1 per cent higher versus January a year ago, based on FOIZ data published by SP Global Energy.

Demand was healthy at the start of the year, with volumes edging up for both high-sulphur and low-sulphur grades. Sales of high-sulphur marine fuel were up 14.7 per cent from December at 186,245 cubic metres in January.