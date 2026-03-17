Fujairah marine fuel sales drop to record lows in February

Marine fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah fell to a record monthly low in February, according to data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by SP Global.

Trade sources expect an even further drop in volumes in March, after the US-Iran conflict erupted at the end of February and as drone attacks have so far hampered oil-loading operations at the major Middle Eastern bunker hub.

Bunker sales, excluding lubricants, totalled 549,765 cubic metres (about 544,570 tonnes) for February, based on latest data as well as historical data available since 2021.