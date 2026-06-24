From iron ore to gas, labour strikes increasingly threaten Australian exports

Labour unrest has flared up across Australia's resources sector, with its lucrative iron ore mines and ports facing heightened strike risks, adding to high costs and red tape that majors like BHP warn are eroding the country's investment appeal.

Mining unions have amped up industrial action since the leftist Labour government enacted a law in 2022 giving them the power to negotiate wage deals that cover several employers, more scope to request flexible arrangements and allow industry-wide strikes.

Working days lost to disputes across the country jumped in the December quarter of 2025 to the highest level since 2022, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data, with workers fighting for pay hikes and job security as the country battles four per cent inflation and three interest rate rises over the past year.