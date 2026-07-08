Fremantle southern breakwater to undergo routine maintenance works

The southern breakwater at Fremantle Fishing Boat Harbour is scheduled to undergo routine maintenance starting in mid-July 2026.

According to a Western Australia Department of Transport announcement, the five-month refurbishment will involve removing and replacing the end section of the structure, which is more than 50 years old.

The works aim to restore the breakwater to its original design condition by repairing damaged or displaced outer armour rock without making major modifications to its general geometry. To increase structural stability, additional armour rock will be installed at the bottom of the slope using matching rock types to preserve the existing appearance.