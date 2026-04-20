Franco-Belgian consortium wins €100m port expansion project in Peru

French contractor Eiffage, through its subsidiary Eiffage Génie Civil Marine, in partnership with Belgian dredging specialist Jan de Nul have secured a design-build contract for the Port of Callao Muelle Norte expansion project in Peru.
The agreement is valued at more than €100 million ($109 million) and was awarded by APM Terminals Callao.
The project involves the demolition of docks four and 5C alongside the construction of a new dock 5C built on pilings. Measuring 441 metres long and 44 metres wide, the new facility will be "almost twice as large" as the previous infrastructure, the company noted.
APM Terminals Callao is a joint venture owned by APM Terminals from the AP Møller - Mærsk Group and the MSC Group entity Terminal Investment.
Eiffage stated the total contract duration spans 21 months, including a study phase of five months.
Development will take place across different construction phases while the terminal continues to operate, the company added.