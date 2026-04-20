Franco-Belgian consortium wins €100m port expansion project in Peru

French contractor Eiffage, through its subsidiary Eiffage Génie Civil Marine, in partnership with Belgian dredging specialist Jan de Nul have secured a design-build contract for the Port of Callao Muelle Norte expansion project in Peru.

The agreement is valued at more than €100 million ($109 million) and was awarded by APM Terminals Callao.

The project involves the demolition of docks four and 5C alongside the construction of a new dock 5C built on pilings. Measuring 441 metres long and 44 metres wide, the new facility will be "almost twice as large" as the previous infrastructure, the company noted.