Florida's SeaPort Manatee receives over US$9 million in post-hurricane repair funding

SeaPort Manatee is the primary deep-water seaport in Southwest Florida. It receives fuel, fruits and vegetables, appliances, construction materials, and wood for distribution across Southwest Florida and the Southeast.

Following Hurricane Milton, initial damage assessments indicated potential losses of US$225 million at SeaPort Manatee. While many of the port’s losses are insured, some components are not. Damage to the port includes the loss of 10 out of 13 on-site warehouses, three of the 10 port-owned docking facilities, and widespread damage to port offices.