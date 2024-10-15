Florida's SeaPort Manatee receives over US$9 million in post-hurricane repair funding

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the award of US$9.5 million to SeaPort Manatee in Manatee County on Florida's Gulf Coast to facilitate its recovery and help repair impacted infrastructure following significant damage caused by Hurricane Milton.
SeaPort Manatee is the primary deep-water seaport in Southwest Florida. It receives fuel, fruits and vegetables, appliances, construction materials, and wood for distribution across Southwest Florida and the Southeast.
Following Hurricane Milton, initial damage assessments indicated potential losses of US$225 million at SeaPort Manatee. While many of the port’s losses are insured, some components are not. Damage to the port includes the loss of 10 out of 13 on-site warehouses, three of the 10 port-owned docking facilities, and widespread damage to port offices.
This investment will include:
US$5.5 million for emergency berth repairs and dredging in state waters;
US$3.5 million for immediate security needs and access control; and,
US$500,000 to support planning activities for fortifying port infrastructure
Mr DeSantis has also directed several state agencies to step in and assist the port to expedite recovery efforts. The Florida Department of Transportation will provide subject matter experts and skilled workers, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will expedite all permits for the immediate rebuild of port infrastructure, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management will provide support in navigating the FEMA award process.