Fitch warns of credit risks for Asia Pacific port operators

Ratings agency Fitch said on Wednesday that port and airport operators in the Asia Pacific would face mixed, but increasingly negative, credit effects if Iran-linked shipping and airspace disruption persisted. The US-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran's attacks on the gulf have left Asia's import-reliant economies particularly exposed to prolonged disruption.

Here are some details from the Fitch report:

Ports in the Asia Pacific could experience network disruption, such as re-routing, that could create short-term congestion and longer dwell times, increasing the cost of logistics, equipment and labour, the agency said.

The main risk is a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which would amplify shocks across energy, bulk and container supply chains, Fitch said.