Finnlines opens new passenger terminal in Port of Langnas

Finnish ferry company Finnlines and the Port of Långnäs opened a new passenger terminal in Åland on Friday, May 8.

Finnlines said the new terminal meets the growing demand for passenger services and significantly streamlines passenger movement between the ship and the terminal.

The new terminal is located right next to the dock, and the walk from the ship to the terminal is shorter than before, thus speeding up and simplifying both disembarking and boarding.