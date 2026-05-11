Finnlines opens new passenger terminal in Port of Langnas

Finnish ferry company Finnlines and the Port of Långnäs opened a new passenger terminal in Åland on Friday, May 8.
Finnlines said the new terminal meets the growing demand for passenger services and significantly streamlines passenger movement between the ship and the terminal.
The new terminal is located right next to the dock, and the walk from the ship to the terminal is shorter than before, thus speeding up and simplifying both disembarking and boarding.
The terminal will serve Finnlines’ new Ro-Pax ferries Finnsirius and Finncanopus, which operate on the Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär route. Finnlines said passenger numbers on the route have grown significantly with the introduction of the new vessels.
The new terminal building is approximately 16 metres high and has a floor area of about 500 square metres. The terminal offers passengers modern waiting areas as well as direct access to the ship.
The project is part of the long-term development of the Port of Långnäs with an investment of approximately €3 million (US$3.5 million).