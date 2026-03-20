FEED contract awarded for new CO2 transshipment terminal in Lithuania

Aker Solutions has been awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract by KN Energies to support the development of the latter's CO₂ transshipment terminal infrastructure project in Klaipėda, Lithuania.
Aker Solutions said the project will form part of the CCS Baltic Consortium, which aims to develop the first cross-border carbon capture, transport, and storage (CCS) network in the Baltic region.
The Klaipėda terminal infrastructure development has been recognised as a project of common interest by the European Commission and is co-funded by the European Union.
Aker Solutions expects the planned transshipment terminal in Klaipėda will have a capacity of approximately 2.8 million tonnes of CO₂ per year.
The terminal will receive CO₂ from industrial sources in Lithuania and Latvia, as well as across the wider Baltic region, for temporary storage before being transported by ship to long-term geological storage sites located beneath the seabed in the North Sea.
Aker Solutions said that, as part of the FEED, it will build upon findings from previous phase technical evaluations to further refine the technical design specification of the planned infrastructure as well as evaluate potential expansion routes for the development.
Editor's note: CO2 terminal projects, particularly those in Europe and the United States, have been widely criticised for being heavily subsidised, with some projects even receiving financing of 50 per cent or greater from the governments of the countries in which they are located.