FEED contract awarded for new CO2 transshipment terminal in Lithuania

Aker Solutions has been awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract by KN Energies to support the development of the latter's CO₂ transshipment terminal infrastructure project in Klaipėda, Lithuania.

Aker Solutions said the project will form part of the CCS Baltic Consortium, which aims to develop the first cross-border carbon capture, transport, and storage (CCS) network in the Baltic region.

The Klaipėda terminal infrastructure development has been recognised as a project of common interest by the European Commission and is co-funded by the European Union.