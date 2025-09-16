FEATURE | US targets China's grip on global ports in sweeping maritime mission

US President Donald Trump's administration is on a mission to weaken China's global network of ports and bring more strategic terminals under Western control, according to three sources familiar with the plan.

The drive is part of the most ambitious effort to expand US maritime influence since the 1970s and is designed to address growing fears in Washington that it would be at a disadvantage to China in the event of a conflict.

Trump administration officials believe the US commercial shipping fleet is ill-equipped to provide logistical support for the military in time of war and Washington's dependence on foreign ships and ports is excessive, the people said.

Options the White House is considering include supporting private US or Western firms to buy Chinese stakes in ports, the three people said. They did not mention any specific firms other than to cite BlackRock's proposed deal to buy the port assets of Hong Kong's CK Hutchison in 23 countries, including by the Panama Canal, as a good example.

The sources asked not to be named because they are not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

The White House and US Treasury did not respond to requests for comment.