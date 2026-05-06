FEATURE | Two UAE ports emerge as last standing trade gateways to Indian Ocean

At the UAE port of Fujairah, conveyor belts offloaded grain from bulk carriers on Wednesday, while crude oil flowed through pipes and onto tankers berthed along its quay.

Dozens of loaded trucks lined up near the port and others parked outside waiting their turn, while offshore, vessels labelled COSCO, Gardenia and other shipping lines lay at anchor, service boats weaving between them.

Fujairah and Khor Fakkan, another eastern port with open access to the Indian Ocean, have become the UAE's economic lifeline since the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. They are now handling the bulk of the UAE's seaborne trade in place of the major terminals on the western coast inside the Persian Gulf, where ships have been stranded.

Since the start of the Iran war, crude exports through Fujairah have risen 38 per cent, pushing towards the upper limit of the pipeline that feeds the port.