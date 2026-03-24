FEATURE | Ships bypassing Red Sea boost African refueling ports

Ship-refuelling companies along Africa's coast are seeing a surge in business as more vessels divert around the Cape of Good Hope, with war in the Middle East reshaping global shipping routes and boosting the continent's role as a bunkering hub.

Carriers have been avoiding the Suez Canal and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait since late 2023, when Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping began. US and Israeli strikes on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have reinforced the shift, prompting expectations that Africa's bunkering sector will benefit from prolonged instability.

Major container carriers including Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM said this month they are rerouting vessels around the Cape of Good Hope.

The detours extend voyage times but allow vessels to refuel at emerging African supply points, accelerating investment by fuel suppliers and trading houses.