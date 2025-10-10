FEATURE | Sanctioned Nayara Energy looks to Indian Government for operational lifeline

Since late August, two or three trains of 50 tanker cars have been shipping fuel each day from Nayara Energy’s refinery on the coast of western India to inland depots — more than double its previous use of railways to move diesel and petrol.

Shut out of many international markets because of crippling sanctions imposed by the European Union on July 18, the Russian-owned refinery has had to divert more fuel to the domestic market and find new export customers, among numerous workarounds, big and small, forced by the bloc’s penalty.

Nayara’s ongoing crisis has drawn the Indian Government into the position of providing enough support to keep it operating while avoiding moves that could provoke a Western backlash, government and company sources said. New Delhi’s measures to help the refinery owned by a friendly nation include providing tanker trains and approving coastal vessels to ferry its products.

Nayara’s ownership places it at the centre of long-standing close ties between New Delhi and Moscow — a relationship that puts India at odds with Western allies. The refiner, whose biggest shareholder is Russian state oil giant Rosneft, now relies exclusively on Russia for imported oil after Iraqi and Saudi Arabian crude supplies were cut off following the EU measure, making it vulnerable if flows are disrupted due to tighter sanctions or stepped-up US pressure.