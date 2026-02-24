FEATURE | CK Hutchison says staff forced out after court-ordered Panama port takeover

Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison said on Tuesday Panama authorities had threatened its employees with criminal prosecution if they defied orders to leave two strategic canal ports at the centre of a legal battle that has embroiled Beijing and Washington.

CK Hutchison said Panama's decision to cancel key port contracts and grant temporary licences to Maersk and the Mediterranean Shipping (MSC) was “unlawful” as it considers national and international legal action against the country.

Panama on Monday published in its official gazette a Supreme Court ruling cancelling key port contracts held by a subsidiary of CK Hutchison, known as Panama Ports Company (PPC).

The publication finalises the legal annulment of concessions for the Balboa and Cristobal terminals near the Panama Canal, which Panama Ports Company, a subsidiary of CK Hutchison, had operated for nearly three decades.

The ruling, issued in late January, came amid growing US-China rivalry over global trade routes and marks a win for Washington. US President Donald Trump has pushed to curb Chinese influence over the Panama Canal, which carries about five per cent of global maritime trade.

CK Hutchison said Panamanian authorities made "direct physical entrance" to the Balboa and Cristobal ports on Monday to remove PPC employees who were threatened with criminal prosecution if they defied orders. CK Hutchison said PPC staff were told not to make contact with the company.