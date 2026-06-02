Fast but pricey: How Persian Gulf importers are using Saudi's NEOM to bypass Hormuz

Only a month into the Iran war, Qatar-based distributor Salam Studio Stores had already gone weeks without its regular Red Bull shipments, prompting it to test a little-used route.

The conflict and effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, now in their fourth month, had scattered its products across ports in India and Sri Lanka, while Persian Gulf hubs it typically relies on faced Iranian fire and capacity constraints.

Wary of losing market share, Salam opted for an untested solution: shipping cargo to Doha via Saudi Arabia's Port of NEOM, a Red Sea facility now pitching itself as a faster alternative to the region's traditional trade routes.

The move highlights the lengths some gulf businesses are willing to go to keep goods flowing as the war disrupts established regional supply chains. But shipping data suggest such workarounds remain niche, offering speed for select cargo rather than a fix for wider supply disruptions.