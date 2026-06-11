FACTBOX | A look into Iran's Kharg Island and why Trump is interested

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he wanted to eventually seize Kharg Island, the export heart of one of the world's largest oil producers.

The third-largest producer in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Iran exports 90 per cent of its crude via Kharg Island, which sits 16 miles (26 kilometres) from Iran's coast in the northern end of the Persian Gulf, and about 300 miles (483 kilometres) northwest of the Strait of Hormuz.

Flows from Kharg have been suspended in recent weeks following a US blockade of Iranian oil exports, meaning a move by the US to capture the island would not have an immediate impact on oil shipments.

The US military previously carried out strikes on military targets on Kharg, a US official told Reuters in April, but said the strikes did not impact oil infrastructure.

Seizing Kharg would give the US the ability to severely disrupt Iran's energy trade, but Tehran could opt to lay more mines to target shipping, including floating mines deployed from the coast.