EU to launch antitrust probe into BlackRock-MSC port deal in Spain

The likely full-scale investigation by the European Commission, previously unreported, could see regulators demand concessions from BlackRock and MSC in return for clearing the Spanish deal.

The commission declined to comment. BlackRock, MSC and Hutchison did not immediately respond to several emailed requests for comment.

CK Hutchison has interests in ports across Europe, including in Belgium, Poland and the Netherlands. It was not immediately clear if those other European parts of the global acquisition could also eventually come under scrutiny. The non-EU portions of the deal fall outside the EU’s review jurisdiction.