EU proposes extending Russia sanctions to ports in Georgia and Indonesia

The European Union has proposed extending its sanctions against Russia to include ports in Georgia and Indonesia that handle Russian oil, the first time the bloc would target ports in third countries, a proposal document showed on Monday.

The proposal, reviewed by Reuters, would add Kulevi in Georgia and Karimun in Indonesia to the sanctions list, barring EU companies and individuals from conducting transactions with either port.

The measures form part of the EU's 20th sanctions package over Russia’s war in Ukraine. The package was jointly drafted by the EU's diplomatic service, the EEAS, and the European Commission, and was presented to EU countries on Monday.

EU sanctions require unanimity in order to be adopted into law. On Friday, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the package included sector-wide restrictions, and a shift from the Group of Seven nations' price cap to a full maritime-services ban on Russian crude.

The package also adds new import bans on metals such as nickel bars, iron ores and concentrates, unrefined and processed copper, and various scrap metals including aluminium. It would also prohibit imports of salt, ammonia, pebbles, silicon and furskins.