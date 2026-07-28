Escalating shipping risks force Russian Black Sea terminals to restrict truck grain deliveries

Three major Russian Black Sea grain export terminals have restricted grain deliveries by truck amid rising shipping risks in the Black Sea and increased flows following restrictions in the Sea of Azov, five industry sources told Reuters.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, restricted shipping through the Sea of Azov this month after Ukrainian drones attacked several Russian grain vessels on the route, which handles about a quarter of the country's grain exports.

Authorities redirected grain from fertile southern regions that had previously been shipped through the Sea of Azov to deep-sea grain terminals in the Black Sea by truck and rail. However, attacks on Black Sea ports have also increased.

"The risks have increased, and there are fewer and fewer people willing to take bold, reckless risks," one of the sources said.