Egypt's Damietta Alliance Container Terminals launches commercial operations

Commercial operations commenced at Damietta Alliance Container Terminals (DACT) in Egypt on Saturday, February 14, with the arrival of the Hapag-Lloyd 13,117TEU vessel Essen Express.

"The new hub strengthens our position in the East Mediterranean and enhances our ability to provide customers with reliable, efficient and competitive services across key east-west and regional trade lanes," said Juan Pablo Richards, Senior Managing Director Region South Europe at Hapag-Lloyd.

DACT has been designed primarily for transshipment operations and is planned to have a total capacity of 3.3 million TEUs after the final construction phase.