Drone strikes disable almost half of storage at Russian oil export hub

Russia's Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, one of country's largest export gateways, lost at least 40 per cent of its storage facilities in Ukrainian drone attacks last month, US commercial satellite images seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian energy facilities in the past month, launching the heaviest drone strikes on the Baltic Sea ports during the more than four-year war.

At some point last month, around 40 per cent of Russia's oil exporting capabilities were shut due to the attacks, closure of the Druzhba pipeline in Ukraine and seizure of Russia-linked tankers.