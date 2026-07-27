Dredging for Senegal deepwater port completed ahead of schedule

DP World has completed major dredging works at Senegal's Port of Ndayane 13 months ahead of schedule, enabling quay construction and marine works to begin earlier than planned.
Originally expected to conclude in September 2027 following mobilisation in December 2024, the company said its early completion maintains momentum towards the deep-water port's scheduled opening in 2028.
Located approximately 50 kilometres from Dakar, the $1.2 billion project represents Senegal's largest single private investment. Marine operations involved dredging a five-kilometre access channel to a depth of 20 metres, a 600-metre turning basin, and an 875-metre berth pocket capable of accommodating two ultra large container vessels.
Executed using two cutter suction dredgers without blasting, the works removed material comprising over 95 per cent solid rock with compressive strengths exceeding 100 megapascals.
"Capital dredging is one of the most technically demanding phases of any port development," said Group Chief Planning and Project Officer Juan Carlos Sahdala.
DP World stated that the new facility will serve as Senegal's primary deep-water gateway to expand international trade capacity, as the existing Port of Dakar operates near its physical limits.
Since assuming operations in 2008, the terminal operator remarked that it has invested $340 million in modernising Dakar's port facilities, increasing container throughput from 265,000 to 850,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in 2025 while reducing vessel waiting times.