Dredging for Senegal deepwater port completed ahead of schedule

DP World has completed major dredging works at Senegal's Port of Ndayane 13 months ahead of schedule, enabling quay construction and marine works to begin earlier than planned.

Originally expected to conclude in September 2027 following mobilisation in December 2024, the company said its early completion maintains momentum towards the deep-water port's scheduled opening in 2028.

Located approximately 50 kilometres from Dakar, the $1.2 billion project represents Senegal's largest single private investment. Marine operations involved dredging a five-kilometre access channel to a depth of 20 metres, a 600-metre turning basin, and an 875-metre berth pocket capable of accommodating two ultra large container vessels.