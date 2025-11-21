DP World to invest $275m to expand Port of Santos terminal

Brazil’s Ministry of Ports and Airports and DP World have announced an investment of BRL1.6 billion ($275 million) to expand the cargo handling capacity at the Port of Santos.
The investment aims to increase the terminal's annual capacity to 2.1 million TEU by 2028. A key component of the project is the extension of the quay by 190 metres, increasing the total length from 1,100 to 1,290 metres.
The ministry noted that the expansion will enable the facility to simultaneously receive Neo Panamax class container ships of up to 150,000 DWT and 366 metres.
The expansion programme includes the construction of a new docking pier, the expansion of the back area, and upgrades to access gates and inspection zones.
Additionally, the investment covers the acquisition of four new portainers, fifteen rubber tyred gantry (RTG) cranes, and forty internal terminal vehicles (ITV). The project is expected to be completed in August 2026.
“These investments reinforce the modernisation of the port sector, increase the efficiency of the port and demonstrate investors’ confidence in Brazil,” said Silvio Costa Filho, Minister of Ports and Airports.