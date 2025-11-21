DP World to invest $275m to expand Port of Santos terminal

Brazil’s Ministry of Ports and Airports and DP World have announced an investment of BRL1.6 billion ($275 million) to expand the cargo handling capacity at the Port of Santos.

The investment aims to increase the terminal's annual capacity to 2.1 million TEU by 2028. A key component of the project is the extension of the quay by 190 metres, increasing the total length from 1,100 to 1,290 metres.