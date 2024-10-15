DP World to expand London Gateway terminal under US$1.3 billion project

DP World will increase the capacity of London Gateway’s port by building two new shipping berths, taking the total to six berths able to receive large container vessels. The site will also see a second rail terminal added to handle the expected increase in containerised trade.

By the end of the decade, the full quayside stretching more than 2.5 kilometres in length will be able to simultaneously receive six vessels, each more than 400 metres long, and boast some of the tallest quay cranes in Europe.