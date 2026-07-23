DP World to develop two new terminals on UAE's east coast

DP World has reached an agreement in principle with the Fujairah Ports Authority under a 50-year concession to develop two new terminals on the east coast of the UAE.
The project comprises the Al Rugaylat container and multi-purpose terminal alongside the Dibba general cargo terminal.
Designed to accommodate ultra-large container vessels, the Al Rugaylat facility is set to handle up to 2.5 million TEU annually, 1.7 million tonnes of general cargo, and 190,000 car equivalent units (CEU). Meanwhile, the Dibba facility will contribute an additional annual general cargo capacity of up to 3.6 million tonnes.
Once operational, the expansion will increase total container handling capacity across the UAE operations of DP World from 19.4 million TEU to nearly 22 million TEU. The development is expected to take approximately 24 to 30 months from commencement.
Integrated with Jafza, the new terminals are scheduled to link with Jebel Ali through inland logistics networks.
DP World Group Chief Executive Officer Yuvraj Narayan noted that with Jebel Ali operating at high utilisation, this expansion provides additional capacity to support long-term trade growth.