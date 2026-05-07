DP World secures concession extension in Thailand's Laem Chabang Port

UAE-based port operator DP World, through its joint venture Laem Chabang International Terminal (LCIT), has secured a five-year concession extension to continue operating the B5 container berth at the Port of Laem Chabang in Thailand.

DP World said the extension comes at a time of increasing intra-Asian trade and evolving supply chain dynamics, reinforcing the port’s role as a critical gateway for Thailand’s economy.

The contract, granted by the Port Authority of Thailand, will run from May 2026 to April 2031.