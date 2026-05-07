DP World secures concession extension in Thailand's Laem Chabang Port

UAE-based port operator DP World, through its joint venture Laem Chabang International Terminal (LCIT), has secured a five-year concession extension to continue operating the B5 container berth at the Port of Laem Chabang in Thailand.
DP World said the extension comes at a time of increasing intra-Asian trade and evolving supply chain dynamics, reinforcing the port’s role as a critical gateway for Thailand’s economy.
The contract, granted by the Port Authority of Thailand, will run from May 2026 to April 2031.
LCIT operates both B5 and C3 berths at Laem Chabang, Thailand’s principal deep-sea gateway and the country’s largest container hub supporting international trade.
The terminals can accommodate up to four vessels simultaneously along 900 metres of berth length and are supported by 4,420 square metres of on-dock container freight station facilities.
DP World said that In 2025, LCIT handled a record 1.936 million TEUs, its highest annual throughput to date, reflecting sustained growth in container volumes.