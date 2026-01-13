DP World says Somaliland port operations continue amid regional tensions

Dubai-owned ports and logistics company DP World said on Tuesday its operations at Berbera port in Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland were continuing under existing agreements. This comes amid regional tensions following an escalation in nearby Yemen.

Somalia's government said on Monday it was annulling all agreements with the UAE, including port deals and defence and security cooperation. It accused the Gulf country of undermining its national sovereignty.

The move followed an investigation that Mogadishu launched last week after a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said the UAE had spirited a separatist leader out of Yemen via Somalia. Tensions between global oil heavyweights Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been running high in the region.