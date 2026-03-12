DP World says Jebel Ali fully functional despite shipping slowdown

Dubai-based port operator DP World on Thursday said its Jebel Ali port was fully operational with no infrastructure damage, but warned that inbound vessel traffic has been reduced as the Iran war shows no signs of easing.

Unleashed with joint US and Israeli air strikes on Iran almost two weeks ago, the war has thrown global energy markets and transport into chaos, effectively shutting the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil artery.

Most major gulf ports, including Dubai's Jebel Ali and primary ports in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the Saudi gulf coast, are located where most incoming traffic would have to pass through the Hormuz waterway.