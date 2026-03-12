DP World posts record $6b gross profit for full year 2025

UAE port operator DP World achieved record financial results for 2025, with revenue up 22 per cent to US$24.4 billion, and adjusted gross operating profit up 18 per cent to US$6.4 billion (margin of 26.3 per cent), driven by strong performance across ports and terminals and logistics, the company said on Thursday, March 12.
Total group gross throughput increased 5.8 per cent to 93.4 million TEUs while profits for the year increased 32.2 per cent to US$1.96 billion, reflecting operating leverage and disciplined cost management, according to the company.
Operating cash flow rose 14 per cent to US$6.3 billion.
"In an environment defined by heightened uncertainty and changing trade dynamics, our diversified portfolio, disciplined capital allocation and focus on high-yield cargo enabled us to deliver resilient earnings and strong cash flow," said Essa Kazim, Chairman of the Board of Directors at DP World.
“Ports and terminals performed strongly, supported by healthy volumes, improved yield and disciplined cost management, with like-for-like revenue per TEU increasing by 8.5 per cent," added DP World Group CEO Yuvraj Narayan. "We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence and customer-centric execution—supporting customers through near-term uncertainty while investing selectively to deliver sustainable long-term growth."
Return on capital employed increased from 8.9 per cent in 2024 to 9.9 per cent, reflecting stronger earnings despite continued geopolitical and trade uncertainty.
Asia-Pacific operations played a significant role in the group’s performance. Major investments in the region include: modernisation of Manila South Harbor in the Philippines, increasing the terminal's capacity to nearly two million TEUs; and co-investment in the extension of the rail terminal at Port Botany in Sydney, Australia.
Glen Hilton, CEO and Managing Director of DP World Asia Pacific, said these investments, "demonstrate [DP World's] commitment to strengthen the network, boost capacity and increase reliability in delivering greater value for customers."