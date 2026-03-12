DP World posts record $6b gross profit for full year 2025

UAE port operator DP World achieved record financial results for 2025, with revenue up 22 per cent to US$24.4 billion, and adjusted gross operating profit up 18 per cent to US$6.4 billion (margin of 26.3 per cent), driven by strong performance across ports and terminals and logistics, the company said on Thursday, March 12.

Total group gross throughput increased 5.8 per cent to 93.4 million TEUs while profits for the year increased 32.2 per cent to US$1.96 billion, reflecting operating leverage and disciplined cost management, according to the company.

Operating cash flow rose 14 per cent to US$6.3 billion.