DP World inks terminal development agreement with Canada's Montreal Port

As part of the Port of Montreal expansion project in Contrecœur, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) and DP World in Canada (a joint venture between DP World and La Caisse) have entered into a joint development agreement for the design of the land-based works of the Port of Montreal's future container terminal.

DP World said it will make the future Contrecœur terminal its sixth port facility in Canada, joining Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, Saint John, and Vancouver.