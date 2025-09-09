DP World inks terminal development agreement with Canada's Montreal Port
As part of the Port of Montreal expansion project in Contrecœur, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) and DP World in Canada (a joint venture between DP World and La Caisse) have entered into a joint development agreement for the design of the land-based works of the Port of Montreal's future container terminal.
DP World said it will make the future Contrecœur terminal its sixth port facility in Canada, joining Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, Saint John, and Vancouver.
Under the joint development agreement, the MPA and DP World’s Canadian operations will, in the coming months, finalise the terminal’s design as well as the terms of the construction and operating contract, which will take effect with the start of land works.
As announced in October 2023, the Port of Montreal’s Contrecœur expansion project is based on a hybrid approach.
In-water works will be overseen by the MPA and have been planned in collaboration with CTCGP (Pomerleau and Aecon) using a collaborative design-build approach.
Land works and operations will be under the responsibility of DP World, which will lead the construction of the terminal (container yard, buildings, utilities, and rail connection) and ensure its operation and maintenance for the next 40 years.
This year will see the start of site preparation work (subject to obtaining the required approvals) as well as the launch of the design phase for land works in collaboration with DP World, including the selection of a designer as part of this process.
In 2026, in-water works will commence while the terminal design will be finalised. Finalisation of the construction and operating agreement with DP World is also scheduled for next year.
DP World said land-based works will commence in 2027 while completion of works and commissioning of the new terminal will take place in 2030.