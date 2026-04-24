DP World inaugurates Posorja Terminal expansion project in Ecuador

UAE-based port operator DP World has inaugurated a major expansion at its Posorja Terminal in Ecuador.

The company said the expansion is part of a US$190 million private investment intended to strengthen Ecuador’s trade infrastructure and enhance its position as a key gateway on South America’s Pacific coast.

The project will extend the terminal’s quay to 700 metres (an addition of 232.5 metres), thus enabling the simultaneous handling of two post-Panamax vessels at full capacity. By the end of 2026, the berth will reach 800 meters in length, increasing annual throughput capacity to 1.4 million TEUs.