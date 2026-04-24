DP World inaugurates Posorja Terminal expansion project in Ecuador

UAE-based port operator DP World has inaugurated a major expansion at its Posorja Terminal in Ecuador.
The company said the expansion is part of a US$190 million private investment intended to strengthen Ecuador’s trade infrastructure and enhance its position as a key gateway on South America’s Pacific coast.
The project will extend the terminal’s quay to 700 metres (an addition of 232.5 metres), thus enabling the simultaneous handling of two post-Panamax vessels at full capacity. By the end of 2026, the berth will reach 800 meters in length, increasing annual throughput capacity to 1.4 million TEUs.
DP World said the expansion will improve Ecuador’s connectivity to global shipping routes and reduce logistics costs for exporters.
During the same inauguration ceremony, DP World and the Ecuadorian Navy laid the foundation stone for a new naval station in Posorja. The facility, developed in partnership with the navy, will support maritime security through enhanced control, surveillance, and protection of Ecuador’s marine spaces.