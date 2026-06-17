DP World enters negotiations to develop container terminal in Texas

DP World has entered into an exclusive negotiation agreement for a long-term lease to develop and operate a container terminal at the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas.
If the agreement is finalised, the project will mark the first container terminal development for the company on the US gulf coast.
Under the proposed development, DP World would design, build, and operate the new facility while working alongside local labour partners to support terminal operations.
Chief Executive Officer of DP World in the Americas Brian Enright stated that the US gulf coast is an important trade corridor where demand for port infrastructure continues to grow.
He added that the Port of Corpus Christi presents an opportunity to expand container capacity and strengthen supply chain connectivity.
Port of Corpus Christi Chief Executive Officer Kent Britton commented that the completion of the Corpus Christi ship channel improvement project in June 2025 has helped prepare the port to meet the evolving demands of the marketplace.
The exclusive negotiation period between the two parties will focus on terminal design, capacity planning, and the investment structure.