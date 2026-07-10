DP World completes $6m Vancouver terminal upgrade, supported by government funding

DP World completed a CA$9 million ($6 million) infrastructure upgrade at its Fraser Surrey terminal. The project, which included CA$2 million in funding from the Canadian Government, removed a marine access bottleneck to increase annual export capacity by up to two million tonnes.

In collaboration with Transport Canada and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, DP World removed a legacy in-river training wall that had restricted vessel access since 1967.

The removal involved clearing about 1,400 in-river piles and associated marine infrastructure to improve vessel manoeuvrability and cargo throughput for bulk exports like grain and breakbulk commodities.