DP World completes $6m Vancouver terminal upgrade, supported by government funding

DP World completed a CA$9 million ($6 million) infrastructure upgrade at its Fraser Surrey terminal. The project, which included CA$2 million in funding from the Canadian Government, removed a marine access bottleneck to increase annual export capacity by up to two million tonnes.
In collaboration with Transport Canada and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, DP World removed a legacy in-river training wall that had restricted vessel access since 1967.
The removal involved clearing about 1,400 in-river piles and associated marine infrastructure to improve vessel manoeuvrability and cargo throughput for bulk exports like grain and breakbulk commodities.
Completing the project within existing port assets allowed the terminal to accommodate more efficient vessel movements and reduce operational delays without constructing new terminal infrastructure.
Chief Executive Officer of DP World in Canada Doug Smith said, "This project demonstrates what can be achieved when industry and government work together to remove barriers to trade."
Minister of Transport Steven MacKinnon added that strategic investments in trade corridors are essential to economic growth and long-term competitiveness.