DET takes over completion of Stade floating LNG terminal, start-up delayed to 2026

Federally owned Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET) has reached an agreement with Hanseatic Energy Hub (HEH) to take over the completion of the superstructure for the floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Stade, Germany. The agreement, signed on November 14, 2025, transfers responsibility for the final construction phase to DET.

DET Managing Director Dr. Peter Röttgen stated that the negotiations were complex but successful. "We, as a federally owned company, will now complete the superstructure for the entire floating LNG terminal in Stade and ensure the important contribution of the Stade site to security of supply," he said.