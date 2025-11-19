DET takes over completion of Stade floating LNG terminal, start-up delayed to 2026

Federally owned Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET) has reached an agreement with Hanseatic Energy Hub (HEH) to take over the completion of the superstructure for the floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Stade, Germany. The agreement, signed on November 14, 2025, transfers responsibility for the final construction phase to DET.
DET Managing Director Dr. Peter Röttgen stated that the negotiations were complex but successful. "We, as a federally owned company, will now complete the superstructure for the entire floating LNG terminal in Stade and ensure the important contribution of the Stade site to security of supply," he said.
The agreement grants DET immediate access to the superstructure to commence inspection, planning, and completion activities.
The company said it will mobilise partner companies for the remaining work and material procurement, focusing on meeting international safety standards and regulatory requirements necessary for the terminal's acceptance in global gas trade.
Due to the change in project management, the terminal is not expected to enter operation before the second quarter of 2026. A precise schedule will be determined once inspections are complete.
DET confirmed that the timely return of the sub-chartered regasification vessel, the FSRU Energos Force, is ensured.