Design work begins for major southern expansion of Lithuania's Klaipeda Port

The Port of Klaipėda in Lithuania is moving forward with what it described as one of the largest projects in its history, the development of the port’s southern part, with technical designers now having started work on the project. The Klaipėda State Seaport Authority said that a construction permit for the 100-hectare (one million-square metre) development is expected to be obtained by the end of this year.

In parallel with the design phase, the port has officially invited qualified international and local terminal operators, industrial developers, and investors to submit expressions of interest in the project. The request outlines the anticipated commercial framework and a proposed public-private partnership structure. The technical design for the project is being prepared by Aplan, in cooperation with the Dutch firm HaskoningDHV.