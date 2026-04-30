Denmark's Port of Hirtshals records 50 per cent profit increase for 2025

Denmark's Port of Hirtshals reported record revenue for the fourth consecutive year, reaching DKK91.6 million ($13.1 million) for the 2025 financial year.

This performance resulted in a profit of DKK15.5 million, which the port stated exceeded expectations and represented its best financial result since 2006.

The profit reflects a 50 per cent increase compared to 2024 and was attributed to higher traffic volumes alongside increased customer activity across the quay. Passenger car numbers reached 764,000 units while total passenger figures rose to 2.351 million during the year.