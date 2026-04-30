Denmark's Port of Hirtshals records 50 per cent profit increase for 2025

Denmark's Port of Hirtshals reported record revenue for the fourth consecutive year, reaching DKK91.6 million ($13.1 million) for the 2025 financial year.
This performance resulted in a profit of DKK15.5 million, which the port stated exceeded expectations and represented its best financial result since 2006.
The profit reflects a 50 per cent increase compared to 2024 and was attributed to higher traffic volumes alongside increased customer activity across the quay. Passenger car numbers reached 764,000 units while total passenger figures rose to 2.351 million during the year.
Landed fish values reached DKK430 million in 2025, representing a decrease from the previous year primarily due to lower mackerel landings.
Despite this drop, the Hirtshals Fish Auction experienced 17 per cent growth because of higher prices for human consumption fish and more shellfish landings.
Total cargo volumes for the year were reported at 1.756 million tonnes. The port also recorded 128,000 trucks and lorries passing through its facilities during the period.
Operational costs for repair and maintenance increased by nine per cent as part of a programme to improve existing facilities. Conversely, efficiencies in other areas resulted in a five per cent reduction in external costs compared to 2024.
Per Anholm Nørgaard, Chief Executive Officer, stated that earnings are being reinvested to strengthen financial preparedness for upcoming infrastructure projects. These funds are intended to reduce debt associated with a significant port expansion involving the extension of the western breakwater.
The infrastructure project is among the largest in the history of the port and the Hjørring Municipality. Port of Hirtshals noted that the expansion is, "essential to ensure that we can continue to offer our customers a strong and well-functioning port".