Cruise lines liable for unlawful use of Cuban port, US Supreme Court rules

The US Supreme Court delivered a setback on Thursday to four American cruise operators that contested $440 million in combined judgements after being accused of unlawfully using docks in Cuba that were seized in 1959 by former leader Fidel Castro's communist government.

The justices, in an eight-one ruling, set aside a lower court's decision to throw out the judgements against Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Royal Caribbean Cruises and MSC Cruises. The cruise operators were sued by a US company called Havana Docks Corporation that had built the port facilities before the Cuban revolution.

Havana Docks filed suit under the Helms-Burton Act, a 1996 law that allows US nationals who owned property in Cuba to sue anyone who, "traffics in property which was confiscated by the Cuban government on or after January 1, 1959."