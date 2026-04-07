Crude oil exports from Saudi Arabia's Yanbu port slow by 15 per cent

Crude exports from Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu fell by about 15 per cent week-on-week to average nearly 3.9 million barrels per day in the week beginning March 30, shipping data from LSEG and Kpler showed.

Exports in the week beginning March 23 were near 4.6 million bpd, the data showed.

Yanbu, with a capacity to export about five million bpd, is the only Saudi port currently capable of exporting crude to other regions amid massive disruptions to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Overall, exports from the port in March averaged 3.3 million bpd, according to Kpler, a more than four-fold increase from February levels.