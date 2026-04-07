Crude oil exports from Saudi Arabia's Yanbu port slow by 15 per cent

Crude exports from Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu fell by about 15 per cent week-on-week to average nearly 3.9 million barrels per day in the week beginning March 30, shipping data from LSEG and Kpler showed.
Exports in the week beginning March 23 were near 4.6 million bpd, the data showed.
Yanbu, with a capacity to export about five million bpd, is the only Saudi port currently capable of exporting crude to other regions amid massive disruptions to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
Overall, exports from the port in March averaged 3.3 million bpd, according to Kpler, a more than four-fold increase from February levels.
Saudi Aramco has been pumping crude along its East-West pipeline to Yanbu to keep supplies flowing and offset the effective closure of the strait.
Aramco can pump up to seven million bpd through the pipeline, around five million bpd of which could be available for export, with the rest supplying local refineries, the company said on March 10.
"The drop in exports likely reflects vessel availability and the timing of vessel discharges," Kpler analyst Johannes Rauball said.
A shipping source said comments by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement about possible attacks on the Bab al-Mandab Strait were making some shipowners wary of sending vessels to the port.
(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Jonathan Saul Editing by Bernadette Baum, Kirsten Donovan)