Crude exports from Saudi's Yanbu port surged to near 4.0m bpd last week

Crude oil exports from Saudi Arabia's western Yanbu port rose to nearly four million barrels per day last week, a sharp increase from export levels before the Iran war broke out, shipping data shows.

Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil exporter, is trying to boost exports by sending crude along the East-West pipeline to Yanbu to offset the Strait of Hormuz disruption, with most of the oil heading for Asia.

It can pump up to seven million bpd to Yanbu through its East-West pipeline, around five million bpd of which could be available for exports, with the rest supplying local refineries, Aramco said on March 10.