Crowley breaks ground on new offshore wind port in Salem, Massachusetts

Crowley has awarded Massachusetts-based joint venture DW White JF White to be the project’s general contractor. The contractor has executed a project labor agreement with the North Shore Building and Construction Trades and the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC).

In February 2023, the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC), Crowley Wind Services, and the City of Salem entered into an agreement for the transfer of ownership, site improvements, and ongoing operations at the Salem Offshore Wind Terminal. This terminal will be one of the few locations capable of supporting the construction and installation of fixed and floating offshore wind projects. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, MassCEC, and the US Maritime Administration have partnered with Crowley and the City of Salem on the terminal.