Crowley breaks ground on new offshore wind port in Salem, Massachusetts
Crowley Maritime Corporation's Crowley Wind Services division has begun construction on a new offshore wind terminal in Salem, Massachusetts. Upon completion, the future Salem Offshore Wind Terminal will be Massachusetts' second wind port and will support the construction of offshore wind farms in New England and future floating turbines in the Gulf of Maine.
Crowley has awarded Massachusetts-based joint venture DW White JF White to be the project’s general contractor. The contractor has executed a project labor agreement with the North Shore Building and Construction Trades and the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC).
In February 2023, the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC), Crowley Wind Services, and the City of Salem entered into an agreement for the transfer of ownership, site improvements, and ongoing operations at the Salem Offshore Wind Terminal. This terminal will be one of the few locations capable of supporting the construction and installation of fixed and floating offshore wind projects. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, MassCEC, and the US Maritime Administration have partnered with Crowley and the City of Salem on the terminal.
Crowley will be responsible for redeveloping and operating the terminal. The company has signed a lease with MassCEC to use the site as an offshore wind marshalling port, with a focus on projects for Massachusetts.
The City of Salem has also leased a berth and surrounding land for this purpose. Crowley Wind Services will improve the site by adding infrastructure for heavy equipment, constructing a new ship berth, upgrading the city’s existing berth, and dredging the harbour channel.
Crowley expects the wind port to begin operating in 2026.