CPC to trim exports in January following drone strike on terminal

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) plans to slightly reduce CPC Blend crude exports in January to around 1.65 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.7 million bpd scheduled for December, two industry sources told Reuters.

The January plan would represent a three per cent reduction from this month's target, Reuters calculations showed. Actual shipments remain uncertain as repairs continue on single-point mooring (SPM) units, the sources said.