Court finds Djibouti Government guilty of seizing terminal built by DP World

The London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) in the UK has issued its final ruling in the case between DP World and the Djibouti Government-owned Port de Djibouti (PDSA).

The tribunal confirmed that Djibouti’s 2018 seizure of the Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT) was unlawful, DP World said in a press release dated October 1, 2025.