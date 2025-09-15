COSCO Shipping unit to form CNY1b logistics joint venture in Shenzhen

A wholly-owned subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Holdings, COSCO Container (Hong Kong), has entered into an agreement with three other companies to establish a new logistics joint venture in Shenzhen, China.
The new company will be named Shenzhen COSCO Shipping Smart Supply Chain. and will have a registered capital of CNY1 billion ($140 million).
The joint venture agreement was signed on September 15, 2025. The other partners in the venture are COSCO Shipping Logistics (Guangzhou), Shenzhen Port Logistics Group, and CCCC Fourth Harbour.
Upon completion of the formation of the joint venture, COSCO Container (Hong Kong) will hold a 37 per cent equity interest, making the new company an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Holdings. The other partners will hold 30 per cent, 23 per cent, and 10 per cent respectively.
The principal business of the new joint venture will be to serve as a collecting and distributing hub for cargo in the Yantian Port area.
According to COSCO, it will provide integrated, end-to-end services through the construction of high-specification warehouses and a multi-functional logistics park, offering facilities for cold chain storage, customs supervision, and distribution.
The company added that the project is intended to strengthen the group’s strategic presence in the Pearl River Delta region and serve as key infrastructure for its digital supply chain business.