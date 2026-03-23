Contract signed for Port Ellen ferry terminal redevelopment in Scotland

Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) has appointed McLaughlin and Harvey to carry out construction work at the Port Ellen Ferry Terminal and marshalling area. This £107 million ($135 million) redevelopment project involves modernising the harbour and expanding landside infrastructure to support current and future ferry operations.

The work includes land reclamation to create marshalling and laydown areas for cars and commercial vehicles. A new dedicated ferry berth will be constructed to accommodate the current fleet and two new Ro-Pax vessels.

Marine requirements such as fendering, dredging, and bollards will be integrated into the new berth. The project also provides a new linkspan, a fixed ramp, and a larger ferry terminal building.