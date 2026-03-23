Contract signed for Port Ellen ferry terminal redevelopment in Scotland

Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) has appointed McLaughlin and Harvey to carry out construction work at the Port Ellen Ferry Terminal and marshalling area. This £107 million ($135 million) redevelopment project involves modernising the harbour and expanding landside infrastructure to support current and future ferry operations.
The work includes land reclamation to create marshalling and laydown areas for cars and commercial vehicles. A new dedicated ferry berth will be constructed to accommodate the current fleet and two new Ro-Pax vessels.
Marine requirements such as fendering, dredging, and bollards will be integrated into the new berth. The project also provides a new linkspan, a fixed ramp, and a larger ferry terminal building.
Harbour improvements feature a longer fishing berth and a commercial quay roughly four times longer than the existing structure. Segregated offloading areas will be established to improve operational safety and flexibility within the port.
Car charging bays and bicycle facilities are included in the design, alongside upgraded lighting and fencing. Construction is scheduled to begin in June, following the completion of the Islay festival at the end of May.
Work is expected to be completed in 2029, according to CMAL. The company said it has consulted with residents and businesses since 2022 to ensure the new facilities meet local needs.
Chief Executive of CMAL Kevin Hobbs mentioned the upgrade will provide a “resilient” harbour for residents and businesses. This project has been in the planning stage since 2021.