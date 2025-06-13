Construction to start on £42.2m Kishorn Port expansion
Construction is set to start next week on a £42.2 million expansion of Kishorn Port in Wester Ross. Kishon Port said the project aims to prepare the port to play a key role in delivering offshore wind projects in Scotland and elsewhere.
The expansion will include enlarging the dry dock and reclaiming land to create space for the manufacture of concrete floating offshore wind foundations. The port said this will enable it to provide full integration services, including laydown, marshalling and assembly, in the long term.
With a quarry on site, Kishorn Port is well placed to produce these structures, the port added.
The port said it is already receiving "strong" expressions of interest to use the enlarged dry dock and additional laydown space for both floating offshore and decommissioning projects.
Construction is scheduled to start on June 16 and is expected to create 84 jobs during the 18-month build, according to the port. RJ McLeod, a Scottish contractor, is the principal contractor. Supporting services will be provided by Scottish firms Wallace Stone, Affric and Leapmoor.
Scotland’s Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes last week announced investment of up to £24 million in the expansion by regional development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).