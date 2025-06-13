Construction to start on £42.2m Kishorn Port expansion

Construction is set to start next week on a £42.2 million expansion of Kishorn Port in Wester Ross. Kishon Port said the project aims to prepare the port to play a key role in delivering offshore wind projects in Scotland and elsewhere.

The expansion will include enlarging the dry dock and reclaiming land to create space for the manufacture of concrete floating offshore wind foundations. The port said this will enable it to provide full integration services, including laydown, marshalling and assembly, in the long term.